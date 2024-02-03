When the 49ers last won the Super Bowl in 1995

article

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing in their eighth Super Bowl on Feb. 11, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But when was the last time they won?

Well, that was a long time ago.

It was January 29, 1995 to be exact. That's when they trounced the then-San Diego Chargers 49-26 for their fifth NFL title.

Steve Young was quarterback, George Seifert was head coach and the late John Madden was an announcer at the game.

Here's what else was going on 29 years ago:

Only 16 of the current 49ers active roster were alive in 1995.

Brandon Allen, 31

Arik Armstead, 30

Jake Brendel, 31

Chris Conley, 31

Jon Feliciano, 31

Tashaun Gipson Sr., 33

Randy Gregory, 31

Javon Hargrave, 30

Kyle Jusczyk, 32

George Kittle, 30

George Odum, 30

Taybor Pepper, 29

Matt Pryor, 29

Logan Ryan, 32

Trent Williams, 35

Mitch Wishnowsky, 31

Bill Clinton was president

President Bill Clinton attends a press opportunity at the White House to honor the New York Rangers 1994 Stanley Cup victory on March 17, 1995 in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images)

The national average for a gallon of gas cost about $1.15.

An old shell petrol pump stands in the village of Glaslough, County Monaghan circa 1995.. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

OJ Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

O.J. Simpson shows the jury a leather glove allegedly used in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman during testimony in Simpson's murder trial on June 15, 1995 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Lee Celano/WireImage)

Starbucks introduced the Frappuccino.

Starbucks Frappuccino beverage close-up, Moraga, California, December 4, 2021. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in Cleveland, Ohio.

Atmosphere during Grand Opening of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, 1995 at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, OH, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Rent in San Francisco for a two-bedroom cost about $1,250 a month.

San Francisco and cable car. (Photo by John S. Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Prime Minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres speaking at the National Press Club luncheon in Washington DC, on December 12, 1995 (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City bombing killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

(Original Caption) Implosion of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. (Photo by © Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan announced that he was ending his 17-month retirement from the NBA.

14 Nov 1995: Guard Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls does a slam dunk to the joy of the crowd at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois during the game against the Seattle Supersonics. The Bulls defeated the Supersonics 101-97. Mandatory Credit Expand

Joe Montana announced that he was retiring from football.