These 23 California counties favored Steve Hilton in governor's race

The Brief Xavier Becerra on Tuesday was elected to the California governor’s seat Despite Becerra’s projected victory and the gains made by Democrats across the country, some California counties favored Hilton in this year’s gubernatorial race.



On Tuesday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton took to the stage in Garden Grove to concede the California governor’s race after the election was quickly called for Xavier Becerra.

Though thousands of ballots have yet to be counted, the returns thus far show Becerra leading comfortably with more than 60% of the vote.

"Maybe this isn't the best year to be running for office as a Republican when we see what’s going on around the country, but I tell you what, this is the best place to be running for office as a Republican, because there is nowhere better than California," Hilton said on Tuesday.

Despite Becerra’s projected victory and the gains made by Democrats across the country, the returns examined by the Associated Press also showed some California counties favored Hilton in this year’s gubernatorial race.

23 of 58 counties went to Hilton

Amador County:

62.3% of the vote went to Hilton and 37.7% went to Becerra, according to AP. Hilton received about 9,500 votes, while Becerra got around 5,800.

Calaveras County:

61.9% of the vote went to Hilton and 38.1% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 10,000 votes, while Becerra secured around 6,200.

Colusa County:

57.2% of the vote went to Hilton and 42.8% went to Becerra. Hilton received almost 1,400 votes, while Becerra got around 1,050.

Del Norte County:

52.8% of the vote went to Hilton and 47.2% went to Becerra. Hilton received almost 2,900 votes, while Becerra won almost 2,600.

El Dorado County:

54.4% of the vote went to Hilton and 45.6% went to Becerra. Hilton received almost 35,000 votes, while Becerra got around 29,300.

Glenn County:

65.3% of the vote went to Hilton and 34.7% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 2,450 votes, while Becerra secured around 1,300.

Kern County:

50.7% of the vote went to Hilton and 49.3% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 65,400 votes, while Becerra won almost 63,600.

Kings County:

53.8% of the vote went to Hilton and 46.2% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 14,500 votes, while Becerra secured around 12,500.

Lassen County:

74.1% of the vote went to Hilton and 25.9% went to Becerra, according to AP. Hilton received about 4,100 votes, while Becerra got around 1,430.

Madera County:

51.7% of the vote went to Hilton and 48.3% went to Becerra. Hilton received almost 15,200 votes, while Becerra won more than 14,200.

Mariposa County:

58.9% of the vote went to Hilton and 41.1% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 4,000 votes, while Becerra got around 2,800.

Modoc County:

73.1% of the vote went to Hilton and 26.9% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 1,780 votes, while Becerra got around 650.

Placer County:

52.8% of the vote went to Hilton and 47.2% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 68,500 votes, while Becerra got about 61,300.

Plumas County:

57.6% of the vote went to Hilton and 42.4% went to Becerra. Hilton received around 3,750 votes, while Becerra got around 2,760.

Shasta County:

61% of the vote went to Hilton and 39% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 16,560 votes, while Becerra secured around 10,570.

Sierra County:

62.1% of the vote went to Hilton and 37.9% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 865 votes, while Becerra got around 529.

Siskiyou County:

56.5% of the vote went to Hilton and 43.5% went to Becerra. Hilton received around 6,300 votes, while Becerra got around 4,850.

Sutter County:

57.5% of the vote went to Hilton and 42.5% went to Becerra. Hilton received around 7,800 votes, while Becerra got around 5,770.

Tehama County:

67% of the vote went to Hilton and 33% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 8,760 votes, while Becerra secured around 4,300.

Trinity County:

52.1% of the vote went to Hilton and 47.9% went to Becerra. Hilton received around 1,420 votes, while Becerra got about 1,300.

Tulare County:

52.4% of the vote went to Hilton and 47.6% went to Becerra. Hilton received about 32,200 votes, while Becerra got about 29,300.

Tuolumne County:

57.6% of the vote went to Hilton and 42.4% went to Becerra. Hilton received around 9,600 votes, while Becerra got around 7,070.

Yuba County:

57.7% of the vote went to Hilton and 42.3% went to Becerra. Hilton received around 5,140 votes, while Becerra got around 3,770.