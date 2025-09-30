Whole Foods in Cupertino reopens after rodent infestation

The Brief Whole Foods in Cupertino reopens after rodent, cockroach infestation. Customers said the store now looks clean and they like the convenience of the location. Whole Foods said they made "extensive updates" and "refreshed decor."



The Whole Foods in Cupertino finally reopened on Monday after a five-month closure to clear a rodent and cockroach infestation.

Many grateful customers returned to the shop on the day it reopened, saying they're excited to have their neighborhood grocery store open again.

They said being shut down for months hopefully means the store made the changes necessary to improve cleanliness.

Customer Yu Chen bought food from the Cupertino supermarket, saying she and her family shop there partly because they live close by.

When asked if she had concerns, Yu replied,"Not really, very clean, very organized, very easy to find the things we want."

One couple said this was their first time at Whole Foods in Cupertino.

They shopped here knowing about the previous closure.

"It's bigger than most Whole Foods. I love it. It's very spacious," said new customer Chantal Fry.

Whole Foods released a written statement that said the grocery store made "extensive updates to the store and refreshed the decor."

Related article

A KTVU crew went inside and found the store to be pristine and newly renovated.

In March, county inspectors flagged the store initially for rodent droppings in the deli area and cockroaches in the bakery, which led to the closure of those sections of the market.



But when inspectors returned in April and found the same problems, they closed the store.

Loyal customer Gaurav Khanna returned to the store and said, "I missed it. I used to do a lot of shopping here. I think the quality of their groceries is good."



Customers said they have faith that the county would not have allowed the store to reopen if the problems had not been addressed.

"Of course, I got grossed out when I heard they had really bad mouse problems. But I really look forward to them reopening because it's really convenient for us," said customer Lisa Liu.

KTVU reached out to the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health, but did not receive a response before air time.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

The Source Whole Foods, customers, visual evidence, prior reporting.



