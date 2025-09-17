Wife testifies at 2nd trial for former FCI Dublin officer 'Dirty Dick'

article

The wife of a former FCI Dublin correctional officer nicknamed "Dirty Dick" took the stand Wednesday in an Oakland courtroom during the second trial against her husband, who has been charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse when he worked at the now-closed women's prison.

Carla "Sissi" Smith is the only wife to testify for any of the 10 FCI Dublin correctional officers charged with sex crimes – the most of any Bureau of Prison in the country.

All but her husband, Darrell Smith, have already been found guilty. A jury in March deadlocked on his guilt and his retrial began on Sept. 2. She did not testify during his first trial.

Darrell Smith has maintained his innocence throughout, and his defense attorneys have painted Smith as a target of a "powerful group" of incarcerated women at the prison who didn't like him. Prosecutors charge that he abused four women from 2019 to 2021.

Sissi Smith was the last defense witness to testify. Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning and the jury is expected to begin deliberating on Thursday afternoon.

Sissi Smith's testimony was brief – roughly an hour – and was very limited in scope. She did not testify about any alleged sexual crimes her husband is accused of committing, why she is still with him, or anything that was sexual in nature.

Shortly before she testified, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers decided not to allow prosecutors to allow into evidence an 8-minute video of Sissi Smith being filmed by her husband – apparently against her will – while she was cooking naked in their Florida kitchen, ruling it was irrelevant to the case.

Instead, Sissi Smith answered questions about her time working at FCI Dublin herself, how she met her husband, and her financial situation.

Sissi Smith revealed that she and Darrell Smith, whom she referred to as her "partner of 30 years" and father of their two children, owned 13 properties at one point and sold them around the time when he was charged with the sex crimes in 2023, but said the sales had nothing to do with that.

The judge later admonished Darrell Smith for claiming that he owned "zero" properties on his forms seeking financial help to pay for his defense attorneys, Joanna Sheridan and Naomi Chung, and she said she would hold an evidentiary hearing on that since taxpayers are footing the bill for his defense.

Sissi Smith also testified about living in Dublin, where she and her family lived in mobile housing on the prison property, to Florida, where she is now a culinary arts supervisor at FCI Tallahassee, because her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Some court observers said it appeared as though Darrell Smith's attorneys were trying to show that Smith wasn't running away from California to Florida after he was charged, but did so because of life circumstances.

To introduce Sissi Smith to the jury, defense attorneys also had her talk about how she met Darrell Smith, who wore a cowboy hat and a polo shirt at one of their first meetings, which she thought was funny "because they didn't match." She also said her husband rode bulls in Florida. The subject of him wearing a cowboy outfit as a Bureau of Prison employee has been a subject at both trials.

Sissi Smith and Darrell Smith first worked at FCI Mendota, a men's prison in California together, and then at FCI Dublin, an all women's prison, which was closed in 2024 because of the sex abuse scandal.

When Darrell Smith was demoted in 2017 and put on a Performance Improvement Plan at work, Sissi Smith said their financial troubles began to mount, and she said Darrell Smith worked morning shifts and Sunday mornings to try to make up his pay loss. He went from about $75,000 a year to $70,000, she said.

Sissi Smith said she transferred to FCI Tallahassee in 2018 to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer. Darrell Smith stayed back in Dublin with their daughters, she testified, because they "didn't want to uproot the kids."

Eventually, the daughters moved to be with their mother, and Darrell Smith would drive to Florida to visit them, because he is claustrophobic and doesn't fly, Sissi Smith testified. Sometimes, she flew to visit him.

Carla "Sissi" Smith pulls at her husband, Darrell Wayne Smith, as he talks to KTVU before his sex abuse retrial in Oakland. Sept. 2, 2026

In 2019, Darrell Smith applied to work in Florida so that he could be with his family.

She described the next couple of years – her sick mom, her husband away – as pretty "horrible."

She later said that FCI Dublin was a pretty chaotic place with "all these articles" coming out, about the high-profile sex abuse scandal that eventually became the subject of Congressional hearings.

In 2021, Darrell Smith fell down some stairs at FCI Dublin and went on workers' compensation until 2023, Sissi Smith testified.

Prosecutors first charged Darrell Smith with sex charges in May 2023, and then amended the charges in July 2024.

Prosecutors later said that he had filed for worker's comp claims nine times, to which Sissi Smith said that sometimes people fill out the claim forms to document an injury but don't actually get paid through the claim.

Sissi Smith insisted that the move to Florida and the sale of their properties had nothing to do with her husband's "conviction," swiftly realizing her slip of the tongue, and corrected herself to "charges."

She told the defense attorney that she was nervous.

"I've never been in this setting before," she said.