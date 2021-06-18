Will a WNBA team play at the Oakland Coliseum?
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority is meeting Friday to discuss bringing a WNBA team to the Bay Area.
The board will talk about the African-American Sports and Entertainment Group, which wants to buy the city of Oakland's 50%-interest of the Coliseum site and bring in a women's professional basketball team.
The agenda also includes next year's budget, new development at the complex, and lifting COVID restrictions.
