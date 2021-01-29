Will rain-free Friday entice outdoor diners in SF?

After a month and a half shutdown, San Francisco is starting to reopen for business. Businesses say this is the day they've been waiting for since mid-December.

San Francisco has reverted to the purple tier, and while restaurants and businesses could technically open on Thursday, most see this weekend as their grand reopening opportunity.

With a break in the storms and music filling the air, San Francisco businesses are opening and restaurants are welcoming back diners.

At Perry's in Cow Hollow, staff set the tables, complete with printed rules on COVID guidelines and got ready for the lunch and dinner rush.

"We're very happy to be reopening," said Margie Butler from Perry's. "It's a little overwhelming, we'd have liked to have a little more notice, but it's very exciting nonetheless."

Perry's said it's been a roller coaster, closing and reopening outdoor dining, only to have to close again. They've gone from a pre-pandemic staff of about 65 to a skeleton crew. Six managers, and about 10 hourly employees.

Restaurants said they're hoping this time, with the state ban behind them, and vaccine being distributed, that they will be able to keep their tables set for good.

"Hopefully this is the last time we'll be reopening and we can at least stay out here and then ultimately move back inside when we all feel it's safe," said Butler.

Personal services like nail and hair salons and barbershops also began a limited reopening. Word that The Barbershop on Union Street has reopened had the staff giddy.

"It feels good, it feels like I'm coming back from a long vacation. Yesterday we were super busy," said Savy Ho from The Barbershop.

Able to operate indoors, The Barbershop reopened Thursday and appointments quickly booked up. The owner anticipated that initial rush, but was preparing for a slowdown.

"Yesterday was the busiest, and today it's slowing down," said Ho. "The first week of the reopening we're going to be busy. But, after that we're going to be slow as a whole industry."

The owner said the uncertainty of when and how they'd reopen has been one of the hardest parts.

"It's been tough. It's been very unstable, it's been confusing it's been frustrating," said Ho. "Everything just needs to be back to the norm. It's been frustrating for everyone including my barbers."

Many small businesses said they've received some federal assistance to help them through the pandemic, and are waiting on word about additional federal assistance.

It could mean the difference between making it to the end of the pandemic, and shutting down for good.