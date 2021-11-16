Wilma Chan's chief of staff appointed to fill her seat on board of supervisors

Following the untimely death of Supervisor Wilma Chan, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Chan's former Chief of Staff Dave Brown to replace her.

Brown will serve the remaining 14 months of Chan's current term.

Chan died in a collision with a vehicle in Alameda on the morning of Nov. 3. Since then, her seat has been vacant. The Board of Supervisors by law have 60 days to fill a vacant board seat or the appointment falls on Gov. Gavin Newsom to make it.

"As we continue to mourn the tragic loss of Supervisor Chan, I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to continue her inspirational work on behalf of District 3 and all County residents," Brown said in a statement.

He said he's humbled that the other supervisors trust him to serve in Chan's capacity and honor her, her work and her family.

Board President Keith Carson said during the hearing Tuesday to choose Chan's successor that Brown has been one of the best chiefs of staff he's seen during his time in office. Carson was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1992.

"(Dave) will have the ability to continue to carry out the programs Supervisors Chan supported," Carson said.

Brown has served in Chan's office for 15 years and has been chief of staff since 2016. Before that he was senior policy advisor to Chan for two years.

Brown cannot by law seek Chan's seat in the 2022 election because he would have to live in her district for a year to do so. He has pledged to support an Asian American Pacific Islander, especially a woman, to fill Chan's seat because now no women are on the board and no Asian American Pacific Islanders.

Chan in 1994 was the first Asian-American to be elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. She served in the state Assembly from 2000 to 2006 including two years as majority leader. She was reelected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 2010.

Wilma Chan, an Alameda County supervisor, was struck and killed while walking her dog in Alameda on Nov. 3, 2021. (KTVU FOX 2)

