Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot

The grand prize for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were announced early Tuesday, and around 9:55 a.m. officials said the winning ticket for the record prize was sold in Southern California.

Following a Monday drawing delay, the $2 billion Powerball numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, as well as the red Powerball 10.

(KTVU FOX 2)

The single ticket that can claim the grand prize was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena in Los Angeles County.

After taxes are deducted, the cash value is estimated to be $997.6 million for the lucky winner.

Lottery officials said there was also a winner in Florida who won the Power Play Match which has a cash value of $2 million. Also, 22 others won $1 million prizes in various states.

