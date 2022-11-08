Winning $2B Powerball numbers drawn after delay

Following a delay, the $2 billion Powerball numbers were drawn Tuesday morning.

They are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, as well as the red Powerball 10.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday but increased to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

It was not immediately clear whether any winning tickets were sold.

The jackpot, which comes with an estimated $929.1 million cash option before taxes, is the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said.

Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize.

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

How to play the Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The drawings are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, and also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The grand prize was previously won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, resulting in a $206.9 million jackpot.

Powerball currently holds the world record for the largest jackpot ever: a whopping $1.586 billion prize in 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.