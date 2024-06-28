Woman with 2 children carjacked in Alameda, suspects crash in San Francisco

Three suspects were arrested after carjacking a woman who had her two small children in her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Alameda.

The carjacking happened on Central Avenue not far from Broadway. The victims were approached in their white BMW by two subjects who ordered them out of the vehicle while a third suspect was waiting in a separate car.

The children victims are two and four years old, prosecutors said.

The Alameda Police Department called out assistance from other agencies to help track down the stolen vehicle.

An Oakland Police Department helicopter followed the car's movement and tracked them to San Francisco.

Video posted on social media, shows the moments SFPD joined in.

Officers said the suspects lost control of the car, crashed into a utility pole and tried to run away. SFPD were able to create a perimeter, leading to the suspects' arrests.

Police recovered a firearm from the three suspects, who are all 18 years old.

The suspects were named as Marionna Mkia Haley, Isaiah Howard and Sariyah Barker.

The suspects are charged with multiple felonies, including carjacking, two counts of child abuse, and Haley is charged with use of a firearm enhancement, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.

D.A. Pamela Price said defendants Howard and Barker are both charged with armed with firearm enhancements.

"Children are exceptionally vulnerable to gun violence," said Price. "A gun allegedly being used while children were in the car at the time of this carjacking was dangerous and is absolutely unacceptable in Alameda County. I applaud the law enforcement agencies for swiftly making arrests in this case."

If sentenced and convicted of all charges, Haley faces 20 years and three months in prison. Howard and Barker each face sentences of 11 years and three months in prison.