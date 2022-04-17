Expand / Collapse search

Woman crashes into headstones during driving practice in cemetery

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated April 18, 2022 6:31AM
News
FOX TV Digital Team
cemetery2 article

The Melrose Police Department responded to a crash at Wyoming Cemetery on Saturday afternoon (Credit: Melrose Police Department)

MELROSE, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts said a woman, working to get her learner's permit, lost control, crashed and knocked over eight headstones while trying to drive in a cemetery. 

Officers with the Melrose Police Department responded to the incident at the Wyoming Cemetery Saturday afternoon, according to Chief Michael L. Lyle

Police say the crash involved an older model Range Rover. They said the 53-year-old driver was practicing and accompanied by a relative who is a licensed operator. 

RELATED: Driver ordered to remove ‘FART’ license plate from truck

VIDEO: Driver plows into toll booth, another car, UK police say

Police in the UK released footage that shows a driver plowing into a toll booth and another car.

Neither person was injured in the crash. 

Lyle said multiple headstones sustained damage but were later uprighted by the Department of Public Works

The crash remains under investigation by the Melrose Police Department.

This story has been corrected to eight headstones. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 