Woman found dead on beach at Wilder Ranch State Park

A woman was found dead on a remote beach in Wilder Ranch State Park south of Davenport on Saturday morning, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.

California State Parks, Santa Cruz City Fire and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office units were sent just before 10:50 p.m. to the state park after receiving reports of "a body in a remote pocket beach," California State Parks Deputy Director of Communications and Marketing Marty Greenstein told KTVU.

Authorities found the woman’s body along an inaccessible part of the coastline, and recovered her just before 1:10 p.m.

What we don't know:

The woman's name was not released.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office told KTVU that it was working with police in Pacific Grove to determine if the woman’s death was in any way related to a swimmer who was reported missing near McAbee and San Carlos beaches on Sunday amid a possible shark spotting.

Authorities at the time said witnesses reported seeing an "unconfirmed shark incident" at Lover's Point, but officials did not find a confirmed trace of the shark.