Woman killed in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run crash remembered at vigil

Family and friends came together in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon to attend a vigil to honor two women killed on New Year's Eve by a hit-and-run driver.

The mother of one victim Hanako Abe is here from Japan to bring her daughter home.

During the Buddhist ceremony, Hiroko Abe addressed those who came to honor her daughter.

"Hanako was loved by many people. She continues to shine inside our heart," says Abe with the help of a translator.

Friends say Hanako whom they call "Hana," came to the United States from Japan about ten years ago to attend college in Arkansas. She moved to San Francisco in 2018.

On New Year's Eve, the 27-year-old's life ended suddenly.

Hana and another woman, Elizabeth Platt, were crossing the street when a driver in a stolen vehicle hit them and tried to run from the scene. He was on parole for robbery.

"Her death could be a turning point for San Francisco, the city Hanako loved to become safe and beautiful again," says Abe.

Friends say Hana was like the sun: radiating warmth and happiness, embracing life with zest.

"She's a very curious person so she tries everything running, cooking," says Sari Nakaya, a friend.

Another friend tells KTVU that on New Year's Eve, she went to Hana's apartment to bring her soba noodles, a symbol of long life, to celebrate the New Year.

Hana was going to give her cheesecake she made. It was an exchange that never happened. Hana didn't make it home.

"Angry and sad. But if I have that anger, she never going to come back," says Ayumi Asayama.

Friends say they had plans to travel with Hana and that they'll miss all the girl talk about dating and dreams about what their future will hold.

When asked what would they say to Hana if they could, Asayama says, "Come back. Come back to us."

Hana's mother and brother plan to return to Japan this weekend.

Friends started a gofundme to help the family bring Hana home to Japan has raised more than $144,000 as of Friday, January 22.

The hit and run driver is being held without bail.

He faces felony charges including two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.