Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in San Jose
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SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle pileup Saturday afternoon in South San Jose, police said.
The collision was reported about 3:54 p.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard, police said on social media.
Several people were taken to local hospitals with varying injuries, police said.
The intersection and surrounding streets will be closed for several hours while officers investigate the collision, police said.
The Source: San Jose Police Department