Woman found safe after being reported missing in Santa Cruz County

A 35-year-old Utah woman who was reported missing in Santa Cruz County early November has been found safe and uninjured.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday morning that Danielle Staley had been located, but said no additional information regarding her disappearance was available.

The backstory:

Sheriff's officials said Danielle Staley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Rio Del Mar Beach, where she had been attending a bonfire with an unknown group.

All of her personal belongings were found on the beach, and she had not been in contact with her family following the bonfire.

Staley’s boyfriend, Alex Nunez, told KSBW that he reported Staley missing a day after she was last seen at the bonfire.

Investigators later said new information indicated Staley may be at risk and that foul play could have been involved in her disappearance.