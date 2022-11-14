Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say

A woman was shot and killed in Oakland last night, police said.

Officers were called to 40th Street near the MacArthur BART station just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found the woman at the scene who had been shot by an unknown person, they said.

After life-saving measures were attempted, she died at the scene, police said.

Her death marks the 110th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510)-238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510)-238-7950.