Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect arrested

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr. before 12:00 p.m. 

Police said they arrested a suspect. Officials have not released any information about the suspect or what may have led to the stabbing. 

This story is developing, KTVU will update it as new information is made available.  