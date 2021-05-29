Woman uses bear spray on motorist following Half Moon Bay crash

article

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies arrested a 44-year-old Moss Beach woman late Friday morning for assault with a caustic chemical on a Good Samaritan after being involved in a minor traffic accident.

Deputies responded at approximately 11:16 a.m. to the 100 block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay on the report of the traffic collision that resulted in a verbal altercation between both motorists.

Deputies said a Good Samaritan attempted to intervene when, without provocation, Nyssa Brennan one of the motorists involved in the accident -- allegedly sprayed the bystander in the face with bear spray. Brennan then fled the scene.

Deputies located Brennan in a nearby parking lot and she was positively identified by the victim and witnesses. She was arrested without incident and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The Good Samaritan was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

Advertisement

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 547-2700.