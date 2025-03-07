Women in Pittsburg dog kicking dispute charged with animal cruelty

The Brief The Pittsburg animal cruelty case was captured on surveillance video. The two women were arrested and released by the sheriff's office after posting bail. Gigi the dog suffered liver and leg damage from the kick



The Contra Costa District Attorney's office on Friday announced animal cruelty charges against two women who were seen on video in a dispute with a neighbor which climaxed when one of the women kicked the neighbor's small dog.

In addition to the animal cruelty charges, 46-year-old Lagashia Shante Williams and 18-year-old Graciela Amar were charged with brandishing a fake gun and filing a false police report.

The incident on Feb. 19 was captured on video. The two women confronted home and dog owner, Albert Lopes, in his driveway, regarding his elderly neighbor.

KTVU previously reported Lopes was asked, "You yelling at my mama over there?" by one of the women. Lopes replied he wasn't yelling and said he raised his voice, so the elderly neighbor could hear him. The day before the confrontation was caught on video, Lopes told KTVU the neighbor backed into some plants on his property.

The argument escalated, growing more heated. The Contra Costa County D.A.'s office said Amar walked toward a vehicle and retrieved what ended up being a fake gun and handed it to Williams. Lopes backed away when Williams brandished the weapon.

Lopes then picked up one of his two dogs who were outside with him as he was washing his car.

Officials said Williams told the younger Amar to kick Lopes' dog, which she did. The force of the kick sent the dog, named Gigi, flying in the air. Lopes said Amar mimicked and mocked the sound of Gigi yelping in pain as the dog was kicked and that the two laughed about it.

The dog suffered liver and leg damage.

Williams then called 911 to report that Lopes had a gun, which ended up being a false report.

The two women were arrested on Feb. 27 and booked into Martinez and West County Detention Facilities. The sheriff's office released the two women after they posted bail of $172,500.

Now, if convicted, both could be sentenced to a maximum of three years in county jail and fined up to $20,000, the D.A.'s office said.