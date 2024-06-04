'Worst disaster:' Redwood City developer bemoans 8-alarm fire

The CEO of the development company that was building a 179-unit, $155-million affordable housing development in Redwood City said he was struggling after an 8-alarm fire ripped through his multi-story building.

Roberts-Obayashi Corp. "experienced the worst disaster" in the company's 92-year history, Scott Smith said Tuesday in an email to KTVU.

"I am working to absorb the events from yesterday and searching for answers," he said.

It's unclear just how the Monday morning fire broke out at the development, known as Middlefield Junction, at 2700 Middlefield Road. The project was being built for Mercy Housing and it consisted of two buildings.

What has been made public is that the blaze started with some type of ignition of the insulation on the 5th floor, firefighters said at a news conference.

Smoke and flames raced through the under-construction building, destroying 104 units of "Building B," Smith said.

Smith said that workers tried to put out the fire themselves with fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived, but it grew too quickly.

Within three hours, the building was gone, Smith said.

There were 130 workers on site when the 10:15 a.m. fire broke out and there was no "hot work" being done at the time, Smith said, reiterating that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and no buildings nearby were damaged, firefighters said.

San Mateo County Supervisor President Warren Slocum said he has been working on this project for 10 years. It was supposed to be completed next year and provide childcare along with community space and some three-bedroom units.

The fire puts the building back at square No. 1.

"It's sickening," Slocum said on Monday, with obvious disappointment in his voice. "It's a tragedy to see this go up in flames. I'm just heartbroken about this."

For his part, Smith said that Mercy Housing and Roberts – Obayashi "remain fully committed" to completing this development, which has been in construction for over a year and is the result of almost a decade of community planning.

He said as soon as it is safe, crews will return to work at the Middlefield Junction site to assess the damage and make a plan to move forward with construction.

KTVU's Greg Lee contributed to this report.