Police arrest suspect in 2024 attempted robbery of Berkeley gas station

A year-long investigation into the attempted robbery of a Berkeley gas station ended with an arrest this week, police announced Friday.

The Pittsburg Police Department arrested 49-year-old Richmond resident Arcturus Wiggins on Oct. 26.

Wiggins has been charged with attempting to rob a Chevron gas station on San Pablo Avenue on Nov. 21, 2024, armed with a silver revolver handgun, according to police.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk and tried multiple times to access the protected cashier’s area.

When the suspect was unable to enter the area, police say he used the pass-through drawer to put his hand, holding the revolver, into the area and point it at the clerk.

The suspect was not located that night, but officers located security footage of the suspect from cameras in the area.

Through collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, they learned that the Marin County Sheriff’s Office had arrested a man in Dec. 2024 who had used a silver revolver in several robberies.

Using Automated License Plate Reader Technology, investigators found images of Wiggins’ car driving in the area around the gas station the evening of the attempted robbery.

Additionally, detectives noted that the unique silver revolver identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation appeared to be the same one used in the Berkeley attempted robbery.

Detectives were granted a warrant for Wiggins' arrest on Feb. 7 of this year.

Pittsburg police arrested Wiggins on Oct. 26 for the attempted robbery, as well as for evading the police and resisting arrest.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 28 charged Wiggins with robbery with several case enhancements.