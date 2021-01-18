‘You will be in my heart forever’: First lady Melania Trump says farewell to the nation in Twitter video

article

First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell video message on Twitter Monday, reminiscing on her time at the White House over the past four years.

She reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic, her "Be Best" initiative and also the "unforgettable" stories she’s heard from people across the country.

"My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness, courage, goodness and grace. The past four years have been unforgettable as Donald and I conclude our time at the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination," she began.

"I see the face of brave young soldiers who have told me with their pride in their eyes, how much they love serving this country. To every servicemember and to our incredible military families, you are heroes and you will always be in my thoughts and prayers. I think of all of the members of law enforcement who greet us everywhere we go. At every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe and we are forever in their debt," she said.

She then went on to thank law enforcement for keeping communities safe.

Mrs. Trump went on to regale her experiences with visiting sick children in hospitals and the families who have battled drug addiction.

"I have been moved by children I have visited in hospitals and foster care centers. Even as they fight difficult illnesses, or face challenges, they bring such a joy to everyone they meet. I remember the mothers who have battled the disease of opioid addiction and have overcome incredible hardships for love of their children. I have been inspired by the devoted caregivers for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and communities that give these children the support and care they need to grow," she continued.

The first lady also went on to talk about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how "the best of America" has shone through hardships and applauded healthcare and essential workers.

"As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all of the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives. We grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic," she said. "In the midst of hardship, we have seen the best of America shine through. Students have made cards and delivered groceries to our senior citizens. Teachers have worked twice as hard to keep our children learning. Families have come together to provide meals, supplies, comfort and friendship to those in need."

She also encouraged caution in the times ahead as the pandemic lingers.

"Every life is precious and I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered," she said.

And in what may have been a message directed at the participants in the recent insurrection at the Capitol last week, the first lady condoned violence of any sort.

"Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer. and will never be justified," she continued.

She went on to continue to speak upon her efforts as the first lady, such as her campaigns to protect children and give them the opportunity to succeed, as well as her "Be Best" initiative.

"When I came to the White House, I reflected on the responsibility I have always felt as a mother, to encourage, give strength and teach values of kindness. It is our duties as adults and parents to ensure the children have the best opportunities to lead fulfilling and healthy lives. The passion for helping children succeed has driven my policy initiatives as first lady. I launched ‘Be Best’ to ensure that we as Americans are doing all we can to take care of the next generation. ‘Be Best’ has concentrated on three pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse. In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online. We have made incredible progress on our nation’s drug pandemic and how it impacts the lives of newborns and families. And we have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in their foster care system. Internationally, ‘Be Best’ has evolved into a platform that encourages world leaders to discuss issues impacting the lives of children and allows them to share solutions. It has been an honor to represent American people abroad," she said.

Mrs. Trump went on to encourage Americans to choose love over hate and to continue to " lead my example."

"I treasure each of my experiences and the inspiring people I have met along the way. As I say farewell to my role as first lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to be best. I encourage parents to educate children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free and to lead by example and care for others in your community. The promise of this nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives. In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of ‘Be Best.’ To focus on what unites us. To raise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred. Peace over violence and others before yourself. Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of rising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and fate. No words can express the depth of my gratitude, for the privilege of having served as your first lady. To all the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever. Thank you. God bless you and God bless the United States of America," she concluded.