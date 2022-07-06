Young couple killed in Oakland Adams Point murder-suicide identified

A young couple in Oakland who died in what police are calling a murder-suicide has been identified.

The Alameda County Coroner said that Christian Abrica, 27, and Francisca Perez Mendoza, 25, both of Oakland were found dead on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Perkins Street in the Adams Point neighborhood.

No motive was publicly revealed.

Police said they were called to the home after a family member requested a welfare check.

No further details were released.