49ers' Nick Bosa fined for 'Make America Great Again' hat in postgame interview

After crashing a postgame interview calling attention to his "Make America Great Again" hat, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is fined for the controversial move, according to sources.

The NFL fined Bosa $11,255 after he displayed his hat while his teammates quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Isaac Guerendo, and tight end George Kittle were being interviewed on Oct. 27, the NFL reported.

The interview was with NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark on the field after the San Francisco 49ers' victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

His teammates laughed at the stunt at the time but didn't say anything about it.

Per NFL rules, players aren't allowed to display, wear, or otherwise convey personal messages "at any point throughout a game day when visible at the stadium and TV audience, including postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field," according to ESPN.

When Bosa was asked about it days after, he said he was "not gonna talk too much about it" but that he thought it was an important time.

After the election in a separate interview, Bosa echoed a similar sentiment, saying "[his] position on speaking about it is gonna change, clearly the nation spoke and we got what we got" and that if he were to be fined, it would be "worth it."

The New York Times previously reported the NFL delayed fining Bosa until after the election.