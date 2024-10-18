49ers Sunday broadcast will showcase adoptable puppies, kittens from SF SPCA

There’s another reason to watch the Chiefs-49ers game on Sunday. During halftime, FOX LOCAL presents the "Puppy Playtime Championship & Kitten Cavalcade" featuring adorable, adoptable pets from the SF SPCA.

It’s cuteness overload as the puppies play on a football field and the kittens explore a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Tune in Sunday during halftime to see all the cuteness!

To make these pets even more adoptable, now through March 2025, the SF SPCA is offering 49% off adoption fees.

Just stop by the Adoption Center at 250 Florida Street in San Francisco and mention promo code "FOOTBALL" to receive the discount. The Adoption Center is closed on Mondays.

Helping shelter pets find their forever homes – that’s the Power of 2!