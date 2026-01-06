Bay Area cities eye Super Bowl economic boost

The Brief With Super Bowl LX set for Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium, Mountain View and other Bay Area cities are positioning themselves for the economic bump. Mountain View allocated $290,000 to support Super Bowl and World Cup-related events, focusing on Castro Street and helping local businesses host watch parties, specials, and other game-day activities to drive foot traffic. While the San Francisco 49ers missing out on hosting playoff games would be disappointing, economic leaders say local Super Bowl-related plans were not dependent on the team’s postseason success, though a path remains for at least one home playoff game.



Super Bowl LX is just over a month away, and cities across the Bay Area are positioning themselves to benefit from the anticipated economic surge.

"Mountain View is really excited to be leaning into the opportunity that the 2026 games have," said Amanda Rotella, the city’s economic vitality manager.

Much of Mountain View’s focus is centered on three blocks of Castro Street in downtown, a pedestrian-friendly corridor lined with restaurants, bars, and shops.

"I think it’s absolutely fabulous to have the Super Bowl in the area," said Mountain View resident Tom Myers. "It brings interest to the area...helps us show off who we are."

According to the Bay Area Host Committee, Super Bowl LX, slated for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, is projected to generate between $360 million and $630 million for the regional economy.

City investments

To capture some of that spending, Mountain View leaders in December allocated $290,000 to support Super Bowl- and World Cup-related activations. The city also approved a grant to the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce to assist with business outreach and engagement.

"So, we can bring more business in, help them to participate, to activate around game day activities, have game day specials, have watch parties so that we can really drive foot traffic to bring residents and visitors to our businesses," said Rotella.

"I actually do think it’s a good expenditure of city funds," added Myers. "Anything we can do to get interest here in Mountain View is a good thing."

49ers’ playoff outlook

A bigger boost would have come from the San Francisco 49ers hosting two playoff games and the Super Bowl, but that scenario dimmed after Saturday’s 13-3 loss to Seattle.

Economics experts say the setback is not significant from a financial standpoint.

"It would absolutely be beneficial if they were here," said Leah Toeniskoetter, president of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce. "From an economic development standpoint, it wasn’t something that was factored into all the activities that San Jose has planned around the Super Bowl itself."

The 49ers could still host at least one playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

That would require both San Francisco and the Green Bay Packers to win their games in the first two rounds, setting up an NFC championship matchup in Santa Clara.