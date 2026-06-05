2026 FIFA World Cup: What teams are playing in the Bay Area?

The Brief Eight different national teams will be playing in the Bay Area. Jordan's team will make its World Cup debut in the Bay Area on June 22. The World Cup begins June 11.



The Bay Area will host six FIFA World Cup matches at the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, with action kicking off on Saturday, June 13.

Overall, eight different national teams will be playing in the Bay Area, including Jordan, who is making its World Cup debut.

Game Schedule:

June 13, 12 p.m. Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B)

June 16, 9 p.m. Austria vs. Jordan (Group J)

June 19, 9 p.m. Türkiye vs. Paraguay (Group D)

June 22, 8 p.m. Jordan vs. Algeria (Group J)

June 25, 7 p.m. Australia vs. Paraguay (Group D)

June 1, TBD Group D Winner vs. Third-Place Qualifier from Groups B, E, F, or J

What FIFA World Cup teams are playing in the Bay Area?

Qatar

Qatar was the 2022 FIFA World Cup host nation, which marked the team’s first time ever appearing in the global tournament. Now, Qatar is coming off their first-ever successful qualifying campaign, having secured a spot for the 2026 tournament after a home win over the United Arab Emirates.

Switzerland

2026 marks Switzerland’s sixth consecutive World Cup appearance. Switzerland has reached the round of 16 five times in the last six tournament appearances, including in 2022.

Austria

Austria is back in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, with the nation’s last appearance coming in 1998. Austria’s best World Cup finish on record was third place in 1954. It was a 7-5 victory over Switzerland, the highest-scoring game in World Cup history.

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Jordan

Jordan will be making its World Cup debut in 2026 after several failed attempts. The nation is in Group J, alongside Algeria, Austria and reigning champions Argentina.

Paraguay

Paraguay is the first country to play the United States in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The nation’s best World Cup finish was reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. Paraguay’s base camp is at San Jose State University.

Algeria

This year will mark Algeria’s first World Cup appearance since 2014, when the team fell short in the round of 16 to the eventual champions, Germany. Algeria will open the 2026 tournament against reigning champions, Argentina.

Australia

Australia has qualified for the last six World Cups. In 2022, the Socceroos made it to the round of 16 where the team did lose to the eventual champions, Argentina. Australia’s base camp is at the Roots and Soul training facility in Alameda.

Türkiye

This year will mark the Crescent Stars’ first World Cup appearance in 24 years. Türkiye qualified for the tournament after a win over Kosovo in the final of the 2026 World Cup European playoffs. The nation’s best World Cup finish was third place in 2002.