Bills' Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital after completing comprehensive tests

Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday after he was transferred there earlier in the week from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills said.

The organization said Hamlin was admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and went through a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement through the team.

