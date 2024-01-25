Levi's wants to extend naming rights over Niners stadium

Levi's Stadium will remain the name of the San Francisco 49ers' home stadium in Santa Clara into the 2040s under a proposed naming rights extension announced Thursday.

The 10-year extension for the stadium's naming rights and team sponsorship, worth a combined $170 million, would secure San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co.'s naming rights through the 2043 NFL season pending approval by the Stadium Authority Board. The Santa Clara City Council serves as the governing board for the authority and will consider the proposed extension Tuesday.

Levi's Stadium opened in 2014 after the 49ers moved south from San Francisco's Candlestick Park and hosted a Super Bowl in its first decade of use. In 2026, the stadium will host Super Bowl 60 and will separately be a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

"We're thrilled to be extending our stadium and team partnerships with the Levi's brand," 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement. "This season we're proud to celebrate the success of our first 10 years as partners, and we look forward to our next 20 years together."

"Levi Strauss & Co. has deep roots in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we know the value that this iconic name brings to a world-class stadium that attracts hundreds of thousands of people annually," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said.

The 49ers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Championship game. The winner will go to the Super Bowl, which is being held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.