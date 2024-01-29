New flights added from Bay Area airports to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl

Airlines are preparing for the thousands of fans who will be headed to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. American Airlines announced new direct flights from San Francisco to Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, Feb. 8.

"We are excited to welcome football fans to the city, as they experience all that Las Vegas has to offer," said Lewis Townes, American Airlines Director of Las Vegas Operations. "These additional flights will give sports fans more direct travel options so that they can touch down, rally with fellow sports fans and cheer on their favorite team."

Southwest Airlines also has flights scheduled from all three major Bay Area airports to Las Vegas nearly every hour beginning Thursday, Feb. 8. 49ers fans heading out of the San Francisco International, Oakland International and Mineta San Jose airports will have plenty of flight options to choose from.

American Airlines was one of the first to jump on the Kansas City bandwagon, scheduling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flights surrounding the big game.

Flight 1989 (named after Taylor's hit album 1989) is scheduled to run twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, both departing at 12:30 p.m. local time. And after the game, Flight 87 (named after Kelce's jersey number) leaves Las Vegas for Kansas City at 12:20 a.m. local time on Feb. 12.

These aren’t regularly scheduled flights, either.

"You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas," American Airlines said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. "To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do."