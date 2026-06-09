Decade-long dream becomes reality with new soccer field in Oakland's Fruitvale district

The Brief Oakland students celebrated the opening of a new soccer field in the Fruitvale neighborhood, a project funded through a partnership between Oakland Unified School District, the Bay Area Host Committee and private sponsors including EA Sports. The field builds on a community effort that began more than a decade ago, when former LIFE Academy student Ben Gonzalez helped lead a campaign to replace a blacktop play area with the school's first soccer field.



Dozens of Oakland middle and high school students now have a new place to develop their soccer skills.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning marked the opening of a new soccer field, or pitch, behind LIFE Academy and United for Success Academy in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. The project is designed to benefit both students and the broader community.

"It feels very fresh and very renewed," LIFE Academy sophomore Natalie Contreras-Simpson said.

Public-private partnership brings project to life

What we know:

The Bay Area Host Committee, in partnership with Oakland Unified School District and private sponsors including EA Sports, helped fund the transformation of the space.

Andrea Hopelain, senior vice president and general manager of EA Sports Publishing, said the project reflects the company's commitment to connecting physical activity with a love of the game.

"That connection between physical play and playing through our games is a really important one that we want to continue to nurture," Hopelain said. "And we want to build the next generation of futbol fans."

Zaileen Janmohamed, CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, said sports can play a critical role in shaping young people.

"There are things that shape who you are as people, and I believe sport is such a big part of that," she said.

Vision more than a decade in the making

Local perspective:

The new field represents the latest chapter in a community effort that began more than a decade ago.

Before a soccer field existed, the site was a blacktop where students played despite rough conditions.

"Before any field, this was a blacktop," said Ben Gonzalez, a former LIFE Academy student. "So I was playing on blacktop, and when you fall, man, it's bad."

Gonzalez helped lead the push to create the school's first soccer field in 2013 before graduating. His efforts, along with his journey through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, were documented in the film "Futbolistas 4 Life."

The campaign ultimately secured funding that replaced the paved area with a soccer field.

"It's great. Makes me feel proud," Gonzalez said. "I see the future. I see all these people making memories just like I did."

Looking ahead

What's next:

With global attention focused on the FIFA World Cup, supporters hope the new pitch will inspire the next generation of players.

"This is actually pretty amazing," said Vanessa Aguilar, a former LIFE Academy student whose daughter now plays on the field. "They can have fun, exercise and live a healthy lifestyle."

A large mural at one end of the field pays tribute to "Futbolistas 4 Life" and the Fruitvale community. The mural is expected to be completed in the coming days.

For Contreras-Simpson, the field's impact is already clear.

"I can see myself — me and my friends being on the field almost every lunch playing," she said.

The field will also be available for community use, though non-students must reserve time to access the space.