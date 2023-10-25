San Jose Earthquakes fans rally behind team in 1st playoff game since 2020

The San Jose Earthquakes played its first playoff game in three years Wednesday night against Kansas City before the team was eventually eliminated. Still, hundreds of fans gathered in downtown San Jose to support the team.

"We’re so excited for the game!" said Ana, Earthquakes fan.

Fans of the San Jose Earthquakes packed the house Wednesday night at the Old Wagon Saloon in downtown San Jose and many of them couldn’t hold back their excitement.

"We are the biggest San Jose Earthquakes fans. I love them so much! I’ve been to every single game," said Ana of San Jose.

"I’ve been cheering for a living for about 51 years now. Yeah, it’s been fun. I spend about three hours a week and the Quakes started me off! I love the Quakes!" said Earthquakes super fan, known as "Crazy George".

Before the game, the first 200 fans to arrive received free Earthquakes t-shirts, hung out with the team mascot and received giveaways like cupholders and tiny soccer balls from the team.

"Our attendance is actually up 20%, which is second-most in the league only after Miami. The sport is only growing from here on out," said Tutul Rahman, Earthquakes senior vice president of marketing and ticketing.

Fans gathered around big screen TVs, cheering and gasping as the match got underway. With the World Cup headed to the South Bay in 2026, fans agree that the sport’s popularity is growing in America.

"It’s a great sport and there is so much passion in it. I would love to see more people appreciate soccer," said Shelby Baker, who lives on the Peninsula.

Even with major sports teams like the 49ers and the Warriors nearby, these fans say they look forward to supporting pro soccer in San Jose.

"The Warriors, you can’t really get close to but the Earthquakes you can. You can meet the players; you get to see them. So, I think that’s really big," said Daisy of Saratoga.

"I actually wrote my college app essay about Tommie Thompson inspired me throughout the season so, go Quakes!" said Vicky from Milpitas.

The Quakes gave it their best shot but lost 4-2 in the penalty phase, but fans say they're going to keep supporting the Earthquakes until that championship trophy is here in San Jose.