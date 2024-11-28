San Jose State disappointed Boise State forfeited but looks forward to volleyball final

San Jose State said Thursday it was disappointed Boise State forfeited its semifinal match in the Mountain West women’s volleyball tournament but that the Spartans were focused on the future.

Boise State, which twice boycotted regular-season matches with San Jose State, pulled out of the conference tournament Wednesday night, hours after securing a spot against the Spartans in Friday’s semifinals. With Boise State’s withdrawal, San Jose State advanced to Saturday’s championship match.

While the Broncos didn’t announce explicitly why they withdrew, a lawsuit was recently filed in Colorado by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials calling for a Spartans player not to be allowed to participate in the tournament. They cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State volleyball team, even naming her.

U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Denver ruled Monday that the player was allowed to play, and a federal appeals court upheld the decision the following day.

"In this time of Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for those who continue to engage in civil and respectful discourse," San Jose State’s statement said. "We celebrate and support all of our students, including our student-athletes as they compete for our community on this holiday weekend. While we are disappointed in Boise State’s decision, our women’s volleyball team is preparing for Saturday’s match and looks forward to competing for a championship."

San Jose State, which received six forfeit victories because of boycotts from Mountain West opponents during the regular season, is seeded second in the conference tournament and received a first-round bye. Now the Spartans will play No. 1 Colorado State or No. 5 San Diego State in the championship.

Both teams, which meet in a semifinal on Friday, played the Spartans this season rather than sit out.

"Decisions to forfeit matches are at the institutions’ discretion and are considered a loss," the Mountain West said in a statement Thursday.

Boise State’s decision to withdraw came hours after the Broncos defeated Utah State 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23 in the quarterfinals.

The Broncos’ athletic department released a statement that night that read in part: "Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

Mountain West members Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada as well as Southern Utah canceled matches this season against the Spartans. Nevada’s players said they "refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes," without providing further details.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Aug. 28 called the Defending Women’s Sports Act that challenges how Title IX rules are interpreted in that state.

"Biological males – men and boys – have physical differences that give them an unfair advantage when competing with women and girls in athletics," Little said at the time.

While some media have reported those and other details, San Jose State has not confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player. The Associated Press is withholding the player’s name because she has not publicly commented on her gender identity and through school officials has declined an interview request.

Participation of transgender women in women’s sports became a hot political topic ahead of the recent election.