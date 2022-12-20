Expand / Collapse search

SF Giants abruptly postpone Carlos Correa's official announcement

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - The San Francisco Giants have postponed what was expected to be shortstop Carlos Correa's official introduction to the Bay Area. 

The team had scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday, but then announced around 8 a.m. it would be moved to a later date. 

The Giants and the 28-year-old star agreed to a 13 year, $350 million deal on Dec. 13, the deal is subject to a successful physical. 

SEE ALSO: Looking for a Brock Purdy jersey? You may be out of luck

Though, the Giants have yet to officially announce they have signed Correa, their biggest free agent signing in decades. 

The team did not say why they postponed the press conference. 