St. Mary's College, Stanford selected to play in March Madness

The scene in Moraga Sunday afternoon was nothing short of festive when the Gaels of St. Mary's College were selected for March Madness.

The Gaels won the WCC regular season and tournament titles. They've only dropped one game since the start of the year, emerging victorious in 17 of their last 18.

This also marks the Gaels' third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

But it's not just the East Bay that's celebrating- the Stanford women's basketball team Sunday afternoon was visibly shocked when they were awarded the number 2 seed in the fourth region.

The team, who finished with a 28 and 5 record but having lost in the Pac-12 tournament championship game to USC, was expecting that coveted one seed.

