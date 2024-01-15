Taylor Swift's new custom jacket made by wife of San Francisco 49er

Taylor Swift rocked a custom jacket in Kansas City this weekend, and her new gear has some Bay Area ties.

Swift was spotted attending the American Football Conference Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. Swift's jacket had a big number 87 sprawled across the front, the number of her rumored beau, Travis Kelce, Chief's tight end.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by J Expand

Swift's jacket was made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk.

Not one to let his wife miss out on her flowers, Kyle Juszczyk spent the weekend letting everyone know exactly who made Swift's new gear. Kristin Juszczyk also made headlines on New Year's Eve, when Deebo Samuel showed up in a custom Brock Purdy MVP jacket that she made.

This isn't the first time Swift has worn Kelce's number to a game. On Christmas Day, Swift wore a Santa hat with Kelce's number stitched into the fur.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 25: Taylor Swift in a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Swift has been a frequent guest of the Chiefs since she was first spotted at a game with Kelce's mom, Donna, in September.