SJ's Valley Christian High School coach selected for NFL team's coaching academy

San Jose's Valley Christian High School wide receiver coach Salvador Delgado is one of 25 finalists selected to participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy.

"I'm hoping to get a job opportunity," Delgado said. "I want to soak up and take the opportunity and everything like that, but I'm going there to show I can work at this level and maximize my potential."

The 28-year-old will be a part of team meetings, on-field coaching sessions with the Buccaneers rookies, and be a part of masterclass sessions with Super Bowl champion head coaches Jon Gruden, Tony Dungy, Bruce Arians, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

"From there, five will be selected to be coaching fellows where they'll join our coaching staff across training camp and preseason," said Bowles.

Delgado's coaching career began in 2020 as a volunteer with the San Jose State Spartans football program.

His hard work caught the eye of one of the coaches and soon his role grew, assisting the offensive line and wide receivers.

He's hopeful to repeat that kind of rise at the next level.

"Get my foot in the door in the door in the NFL. Then once you get to the QC level, then move up to position and then, after that, coordinator and then after that, hopefully coaching opportunity at the head coach position in the NFL," he said.

Not only is the San Jose native representing the Bay Area, he's also uplifting his Hispanic heritage in a space where Latino coaches are historically underrepresented.

"Being Mexican and Salvadorian, there's not really a lot of representation within the sport," Delgado said. "I know it's growing, but always go out to show this community can also show they're able to do whatever they put their mind to and work at that level or whatever level at any position."