Oakland Roots face deadline to settle $1.4M in overdue rent or risk not playing at Coliseum Saturday

The Brief The Oakland Roots owe the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority nearly $1.4 million in overdue rent, creating an impasse threatening the team's ability to host its match this Saturday. Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who sits on the Coliseum Authority board, is attempting to arrange a last-minute special meeting to establish a payment plan and avoid barring the club from its five remaining home games. The financial dispute comes as the Roots plan to exit the stadium after this season due to high rent costs and revenue constraints, while exploring alternative venue options for future play.



The Oakland Roots are racing against the clock to resolve a major financial dispute with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, placing the team's upcoming home schedule in jeopardy.

Impasse Threatens Remaining Home Games

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, The East Bay soccer club currently owes $1.4 million in overdue rent to the Coliseum Authority. In response, the Authority is threatening to bar the team from playing its scheduled Saturday match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, as well as its four subsequent home games at the venue, unless the debt is addressed.

"I do not want a fourth professional sports team to not be successful here in Oakland or in Alameda County," said David Haubert, an Alameda County Supervisor who serves on the Board of Commissioners for the Coliseum Authority.

Haubert is actively seeking to organize an 11th-hour special meeting to negotiate a resolution that allows the club to remain on the field.

"I want to make it very clear, we want to receive all of the revenues and fees that are owed to us, that’s our fiduciary responsibility to the County and the City of Oakland, but we want to do it in a responsible way that allows the Roots to continue to play, continue to be successful," Haubert said. "I personally want to be flexible enough to allow them time to come up with a payment plan to make sure that they can continue to play the rest of their season. They have no real way of raising money to pay us unless they play their games."

Financial Strain and Venue Challenges

The Oakland Roots have declined to comment on the situation. However, the impasse follows the club's recent announcement that it plans to vacate the stadium after the current season, citing high operational rent costs and an inability to collect stadium sponsorship fees. Reports indicate the team is operating at a substantial loss.

If the two sides fail to strike a deal before Saturday, finding a replacement facility on short notice presents a formidable obstacle.

"There are soccer fields around. You’re coming from a position of weakness based upon the financial shortfalls that I believe have been reported to the Coliseum, and you’re just a few days away. That does not put you in any kind of positive negotiating position, but you’ll find a place to play," said Andy Dolich, a professional sports consultant with Dolich Consulting and former Oakland A's executive.

Dolich noted that the team's long-term sustainability depends on right-sizing its home pitch: "They should be playing in a smaller venue. They should find the right venue in which they know, early on, that they’ll sell out."

Future Venue Options Under Consideration

Looking ahead to next season, the Roots are evaluating two potential short-term facility options. One plan involves constructing modular grandstands at the team's training facility in Alameda. The second proposal involves building a temporary pop-up stadium within the Oakland Coliseum parking lot.

For now, the immediate focus remains on Saturday's match against Pittsburgh, with just days remaining for both parties to reach an agreement before game time.