There will be wet and windy weather in the Bay Area beginning on Tuesday afternoon and lasting through the evening.

The evening rush hour could be difficult due to the weather conditions combined with an expected increase in drivers now that more people have finished their holiday breaks.

Showers will start around noon in the North Bay first.

By 3 o'clock, heavier rains are expected across most of the Bay Area.

By 9-10 p.m., the rainfall should have stopped in most corners of the region, although scattered showers will be possible through early Wednesday.

The biggest rainfalls are expected in the coastal North Bay hills, which expect to receive 1 to 2.5 inches of rain. The Santa Cruz mountains are forecast to get 1.5 to 2 inches. Areas around the central Bay will get .5 to 1.5 inches of rain while the South Bay could see as little as .05 to 1 inch of precipitation.

There will be a winter weather advisory in the Sierras from 10 p.m. on Tuesday till 4 a.m. Thursday. Two to 12 inches of snow are possible around Lake Tahoe. Snow will fall as low as at areas at 5,000-feet of elevation.