Hurricane Sam now a Category 4 storm; Teresa dwindling

Far from land, Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,025 miles (1,655 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sam had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph). Forecasters said Sam could get even stronger Sunday morning with winds of 150 mph (240 kph).

Swells from the storm could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early next week, officials said.

Meanwhile, Teresa, which had been a subtropical storm, faded to a remnant low Saturday, about 150 miles (240 kph) north of Bermuda.