Several days of rain are in store for the Bay Area and precipitation had begun falling lightly on Saturday morning in some places.

Moderate to heavy rain was expected in the evening, though it will taper off to scattered showers later at night. The next wet period will be stronger and hit the region on Sunday afternoon.

A wind advisory was put in place until 1 p.m. on Saturday. There is also a high surf advisory in effect until Sunday. Some beaches may see waves of 22–28 feet.

Although Sunday will start off mainly dry, the rain will be more intense when it falls in earnest in the afternoon, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the Bay Area from Sunday morning to Wednesday morning. Click here to see more details about the NWS alerts.

Two to five inches of rain could fall over the next few days in the urban areas, while hilly communities will likely receive more.

The temperatures will be relatively mild, from the 50s to the 60s.

In the Sierra Nevada range, there is a winter weather advisory on Saturday that will be elevated to a winter storm warning from Sunday until Wednesday as several feet of snow is expected to fall.