Triple-digit heat wave hits Bay Area; fire warnings issued

The Brief The Bay Area is facing potentially dangerous conditions with rising temperatures. A severe weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service early Wednesday morning and a red flag warning this evening due to the critical weather conditions. The average temperature that San Francisco communities see around this time of year is around 69 degrees, but this time expect anywhere between 12 and 20 degrees above average.



The Bay Area is facing potentially dangerous conditions with rising temperatures and a severe weather alert issued by the National Weather Service early Wednesday morning – a heat wave that's expected through the end of the week.

The average temperature that San Francisco sees this time of year is around 69 degrees, and temps could soar to between 12 and 20 degrees above average, according to the NWS.

With triple digit temperatures expected, KTVU meteorologist Bryan Gallo urged caution.

"We're not used to or conditioned to temperatures like this," he said. "And a lot of local homes don't have the infrastructure with air conditioning. So, depending on where you are, and what resources you do or don't have, there might be, you know, elevated risk for you."

Rising heat concerns

What they're saying:

Hotter areas like Antioch or Brentwood are more conditioned for temperatures reaching the 100s, according to Gallo.

"They deal with these temperatures often," he said. "So it's just early summer."

This heat wave is expected to last for 48 hours. Temperatures will be high on Thursday, but they will fall come Friday.

Meanwhile, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron said Wednesday at a news conference that the weather conditions are a recipe for wildfires because of the elevated winds and low humidity.

"It’s important to really just remind people that the potential is always there for small fires to get big, and we always have to make sure we're doing and taking the proper precautions," said Bowron.

Oakland Battalion Chief James Bowron. June 10, 2026

He took the opportunity to remind neighborhoods to be proactive in reducing the risk of wildfires, including vegetation management inspections, and maintaining fire trails to clear pathways to gain better access with fire vehicles.

"We’re always constantly trying to remind citizens of that potential, not to instill fear but more to provide education and knowledge," he said. "And to give them the tools to be able to realize that if and when that happens… they know what to do and how to be ready for something like that."

Also, the city has employed around 5,000 goats to aid in clearing the dead grass and brush across the Bay.

Goats munch of dry grass in Oakland as fire season kicks off. June 10, 2026

Hot temperature hacks

What you can do:

So how do the communities keep it cool?

Gallo recommended "common-sense strategies," like not walking your dog in the middle of the day, ensuring that you and family members are hydrated, and don't hang outside for too long. He also said to utilize cooling centers like malls and movie theaters if people can't access cool air in their homes.

Bowron also stressed to the public to heed the warnings, and maybe take the day off from yard work and hedge trimming.