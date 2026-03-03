2026 World Cup: 100-day countdown begins in South Bay

The Brief Fresh off of Super Bowl 60, where fans packed downtown San Jose entertainment zones and boosted local businesses, the City of Santa Clara expects the World Cup to be even bigger. The 100-day countdown began Tuesday for what promises to be an epic worldwide event expected to bring tens of thousands of fans to Levi’s Stadium. Levi's Stadium is set to host six World Cup matches this summer.



The first matches in the 2026 World Cup campaign will be played 100 days from Tuesday, with Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara set to host six of those matches.

There was plenty of excitement and anticipation on Tuesday for fans, players and city leaders.

100 days until the World Cup

At the Soccer Post store in San Jose, apparel company Adidas has already released the team kits – or uniforms – that players will wear at the World Cup.

Seeing the names, logos and colors of all of the nation’s really brings home the point – the World Cup is, indeed, a worldwide event like no other.

"Obviously it is the biggest sporting event in the world. No doubt," said Ignacio Diaz, who works at Soccer Post and is a former player and big World Cup fan.

Diaz said the enthusiasm for the World Cup is growing by the day and the Bay Area matches should be exciting.

"Especially when it comes to the World Cup you really want your country to win. And seeing all of the biggest players on the stage compete for the title, the one that everyone wants," Diaz said.

Fresh off of Super Bowl 60, where fans packed downtown San Jose entertainment zones and boosted local businesses, the city expects the World Cup to be even bigger.

South Bay ready for World Cup business boost

Local perspective:

"The opportunity with World Cup is, it's like six Super Bowls. Each match is of comparable scale and energy, and I think it's where San Jose is really going to shine," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

While Levi’s Stadium is hosting six matches, there are a total of 48 teams in all playing across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which are jointly hosting this year’s competition.

There will be 104 matches in all.

"We think each one is an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our community, give people fun, memorable, unique experiences," Mahan said.

It is not just ordinary fans who are excited about the World Cup. Professional players for Bay FC say it could also help grow the game with so many eyes on the matches.

"That will be amazing. I mean bringing teams from all around the world to the Bay Area it will bring attention to the team, bring attention to soccer in general, and I think grow the game," said Anouk Denton, a defender for Bay FC with international soccer playing experience.

The countdown begins for what promises to be an epic worldwide event expected to bring tens of thousands of fans to Levi’s Stadium.