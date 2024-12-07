1 dead, 1 injured after 2-alarm Martinez house fire

article

A fire that broke out at an East Bay home Friday evening left one man dead, and a woman injured.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said an elderly man was rescued from his Martinez home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The woman, who neighbors described as the victim's wife, was able to escape out of the side of the home. She was treated and later released from the hospital.

Con Fire said most of the debris was concentrated in the kitchen, though it's unclear exactly where or how the fire started.

"I know it was just the two of them living there, him and his wife, she was the one they got out the back window," said neighbor Larry Odom.

Odom said he was asleep when the fire broke out next door on the 4300 block of Arthur Road, just after 7:30 p.m.

"I know that he has been transported to the hospital with blood coming out of both his nose, his mouth, he had a lot of smoke damage," said Odom.

Con Fire confirmed to KTVU that the dog that was rescued from the home and given medical treatment, did not survive.

Martinez house fire that killed husband and dog, injured wife

Neighbors said the community pitched in to help. One saw the flames and called 911, while others ran toward the home to assist in the rescue.

"Earren and Eddie from across the street had to tear the fence down, because the house was locked up, tore the house down, got her out of there," said Odom. "So he was transported to the original one and then she, because of smoke inhalation, she was put on a gurney."

Appasorn Graham lives behind the home and across the street.

"I was watching the movie and I heard the fire, sound of the fire, but I thought it was in the movie, so I thought let's ignore it, but the commercial came, and I said ‘this is real’," she said. "Then I open the door and then I saw the police and firemen."



Neighbors said the couple had lived at the home for more than 20 years.

