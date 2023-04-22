1 dead after 4 car pile-up in Oakland

One man is dead following a four car pile-up in Oakland.

According to Oakland police, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. on the 2700 block of Telegraph Ave.

Officials say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound and rear ended a Mazda CX-9. The Mazda then collided into the rear of a Nissan Altima and a Toyota Camry.

First responders said they found a 51-year old man from Alameda unresponsive in the Tacoma. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Everyone else involved in the crash is in stable condition.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.