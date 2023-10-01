1 dead after home catches fire in Crockett

article

A home caught fire in Crockett Sunday morning, leaving one person dead, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said.

Fire officials posted to social media they responded to the blaze on Lillian Street at 7:06 a.m. following reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.

Crews encountered heavy fire coming from the first floor of the structure but were able to contain the fire by 7:54 a.m., authorities said.

One person was confirmed deceased inside the home, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.