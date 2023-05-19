1 dead in 3-car crash on Highway 4 near Concord

A 31-year-old man died in a three-car crash Thursday evening on state Highway 4 near Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 at the interchange with Interstate Highway 680.

A gray Toyota Highlander struck a silver Toyota Camry that had stopped because of traffic ahead. The Camry was pushed forward into the concrete center divider and also hit a gray Mazda 3, CHP officials said.

The Camry driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Contra Costa County coroner's office has identified him as Pittsburg resident Taylor Bustos.

The driver and passenger in the Highlander reported minor injuries in the collision while the Mazda driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.