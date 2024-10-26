1 dead in Oakland semi truck and sedan collision: CHP
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Toyota Camry driver has died after they collided with a semi-truck in Oakland Saturday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. The Toyota Camry driver suffered fatal injuries. No injuries were reported for the semi-driver.
Officials said neither of the drivers had any passengers. The deceased driver was also not named nor described.
Officials have closed Interstate 580 eastbound to Interstate 980 westbound due to the accident.
Lane 3 of I-580 is also closed. There's currently no estimated time for reopening.