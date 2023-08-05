1 found dead on U.S. 101 in San Jose

One person was found dead Friday night on U.S. Route 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported at 11:34 p.m. that a white Hyundai Genesis stopped on the left-hand shoulder of the highway near Yerba Buena Road.

The southbound lane of U.S. 101 to Yerba Buena Road off-ramp was ordered closed, and at 11:57 p.m. a Sig-alert was issued.

A coroner was called to the scene, the highway patrol said.

Details behind the death were not given.

