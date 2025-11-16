1 killed, another injured in Mission District midnight shooting

article

A 23-year-old man was arrested in San Francisco early Sunday morning for allegedly shooting two people – one fatally – in the city’s Mission District.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called about 12:25 a.m. to the 3000 block of 16th Street on reports of a shooting and of two people on the ground "following an altercation," according to a department statement.

Officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds at the scene and provided them with aid until paramedics arrived. Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Their name was not released.

The SFPD said officers found a firearm at the scene, and were told that "a possible suspect involved" was located near the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

There, officers found the suspect – later identified as Larry Hudgson Jr. of San Francisco – and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office jail records indicated Hudgson was being held without bail, and a court date in his case had not been set.

A possible motive for the shooting was not provided.